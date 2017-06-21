Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gold medal winning Olympian pitched up to open a high school’s all weather hockey pitch.

The celebration took place at Chester Catholic High School on Old Chester Road, Handbridge to mark the opening of the school’s newly completed all-weather floodlit pitch.

The development is said to complete the very first part of the school’s ambitious plans for the future.

These aim to ensure that it can continue to provide the very best facilities and educational opportunities to its pupils.

To mark the occasion, Sam Quek, who played first team hockey for Chester in the National league after being introduced to hockey at school and struck gold in Rio, cut the ribbon.

But first she described what it takes to be a Gold Medal Olympian to Year 9 teenagers.

To the surprise of GCSE and A Level students she then put them through their paces in a PE lesson.

Sam described the pitch as ‘a fantastic facility’ and hoped it would inspire future Olympians to follow in her footsteps.

Headteacher John Murray commented: “To have Sam spend most of the day here at school will no doubt leave a lasting impression on many of our students.

“Sam is a great example of what hard work and commitment can achieve.”

The pitch is also available for hire for the coming season together with changing facilities and parking.

To enquire about availability visit www.chrostofidelis.org.uk or call 01244 981608.