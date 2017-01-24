Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The winners of the 2016 Chester Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival have been announced with Cheshire Wildlife Trust and Frodsham Church of England Primary School scooping the top prizes.

The festival, back for a fourth year and bigger than ever before, ran throughout November and December and featured more than 50 majestic Christmas trees decorated by schools and businesses across Chester and Cheshire.

Chester Cathedral welcomed close to 55,000 visitors during the seven week period of the festival and more than 1,400 votes were cast in the festival’s favourite tree ballot.

The winners will be presented with an engraved trophy and will receive passes for the Chester Cathedral Falconry and Nature Gardens.

The festival raised £8,000 for chosen local charity the Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Canon Precentor at Chester Cathedral, Jeremy Dussek, said: “The Christmas Tree Festival was a wonderful addition to the cathedral this Christmas. We were very keen to do something that helped us to engage with the local community and welcome more people into the building during such a special time of the year.

“We were wowed by the creativity of all of our participants and our visitors thoroughly enjoyed looking at all of the trees. We are also very pleased that we have been able to support the Cheshire Wildlife Trust through this initiative.

“The festival will definitely be back next year - and we already have a waiting list for 2017 trees!”