Chester Cathedral is leading ‘The Pilgrimage into Adult Life’, a project aimed at providing support and guidance for 16-18-year-olds as they prepare to face the world outside school

Ten sixth form students from The Academy of St Francis of Assisi are taking part in the pilgrimage walk, the first of its kind.

The project, pioneered by Claire Henderson Davis, contemporary performance artist and theologian in residence at Chester Cathedral, will address important themes such as separation from childhood and parents, hopes and expectations, work, relationships and vocations.

These themes will be explored in the first year of the two-year programme through day-long retreats at Chester Cathedral, Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, St Asaph Cathedral and Bangor Cathedral.

The initiative will culminate in 2018 with a seven-day pilgrimage walk along the famous North Wales Pilgrims Trail.

The project is based on the Christian values of respect, care, compassion, peace and reconciliation but is open to students of all faiths and backgrounds.

Claire Henderson Davis says: “The idea for the Pilgrimage into Adult Life project came after tutoring the son of a friend over the two years of his sixth form, and remembering what a difficult stage of life this is, with big decisions to make about the future.

“I am moved and honoured to be working with the students from the Academy of St Francis of Assisi. Their enthusiastic engagement with the project confirms for me the need for this framework of support, designed to help prepare students for their onward journey into adult life.”

Tracey Greenough, head of school at ASFA, says: “As a joint-faith Roman Catholic and Church of England academy I am thrilled to be involved in a project that promotes participation between Anglican and Roman Catholic communities.

“However, this project is about more than religion, it is about students working together, helping each other and offering support at a time of important change in their lives.

“The transition from school into adult life can be difficult, that’s why we ensure guidance is in place at ASFA to guarantee that when our students leave us, they feel confident about their futures.”