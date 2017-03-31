Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Baby Memorial Service takes place at Chester Cathedral this Sunday (April 2).

This sensitive service, which begins at 11.30am, is for anyone who has lost a baby through miscarriage, still birth, neo-natal death, cot death or any other cause.

A crèche and refreshments are available.

It is a chance for everyone to come together for this special day of remembrance.

During the service, name cards are collected and read out by The Canon of Chester and hospital chaplain John Kingsley.

Organiser Karen Dalton, from Chester Miscarriage Support Group, said: “Hearing your baby’s name is a very powerful emotion. We also light a candle as a sign of hope for the future. It is a very powerful sympathetic service and feedback has always been positive.

“While the physical effects of a miscarriage are dealt with quite quickly, leaving no visual scars, the emotional pain can stay with you for the rest of your life. More than 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage, yet society still struggles to deal with people facing the loss of a pregnancy.

“The attitude has improved slightly but miscarriage is still a very taboo subject. Getting people to understand that it’s not just the baby you have lost, but the whole future that baby would have brought.”

The support group has been running for more 25 years with the services in constant demand. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Caldy Valley Church Centre, Boughton, at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

Karen added: “In my role as organiser of the Chester Miscarriage Support Group and the annual memorial service, I still hear all the negative comments, people do not understand the need to go through the grieving process.

“Being told ‘you can always have another one or at least you know you can get pregnant’ does not make losing that baby any easier. Just a simple ‘I’m sorry you have lost your baby’ is all that is needed.

“I get referrals from GPs, the Countess of Chester Hospital and Wrexham Maelor hospital,” said Karen. “Talking about losing your baby to others who have suffered a miscarriage really does help.”

There is also a baby memorial garden at Blacon Crematorium where there are large headstones for people to add an inscription to remember the baby they have lost. Karen says the garden is a ‘beautiful, peaceful place to go and just sit and reflect’.

“When you have had a miscarriage it all seems very final so being able to add a name to a headstone makes things more real, and acknowledges that your baby did exist,” she added.

Anyone who would like further information about the services provided by Chester Miscarriage Support Group can click here or contact the group by calling 01829 270083 or emailing kdalton61@gmail.com