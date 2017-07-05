Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester cat rescue is looking for volunteers to help care for vulnerable moggies in need of forever homes.

Chester Kitty Cat Rescue was set up three years ago by a group of six volunteers who give up their time to rescue and rehome cats within the areas of Chester, Ellesmere Port, Wirral and North Wales.

Although it is a registered charity, it has no specific premises – all the cats and kittens are fostered by the rescue’s volunteers before being directly rehomed, but they are in need of more people to volunteer their time for a variety of different responsibilities.

Volunteer Sarah Cocks, who has a three-pen cattery set up in her garden, told The Chronicle that Chester Kitty Cat Rescue relies heavily on donations and fundraising but is always in need of more.

What you can do to help

“We’re always looking for volunteers to help with all manner of things, such as trapping, fostering, fundraising and we have Facebook groups so people can get involved and see what we are up to,” she said.

“We have donation bins at Pets at Home in Caldy Valley and Greyhound Park as well as Vets4Pets on Brook Lane – we are always desperate for kitten food and wood pellet litter.

“Vets4Pets at Brook Lane and Caldy Valley support us with neutering, microchipping and health care of all our cats and kittens but our main expense is vets fees.

“As well as taking in adult cats and kittens we also do a lot of work with feral cats in the area and have worked with feral populations in Lache, Blacon and most recently in Saltney Ferry,” added Sarah.

Rewarding work

“Working with ferals involves using humane cat traps to trap the adults; we then get them neutered and usually manage to release them somewhere safe like at a farm. There was a large feral cat population in Saltney Ferry where we have been working for the last 4 weeks or so and so far, we have trapped, neutered and released 19 adult cats.

“We have also removed 18 kittens who are currently in foster care and looking for new homes. There is some financial support from Cats Protection with the neutering but this work is very labour intensive, with volunteers giving up hours of their time to try to trap the cats. But it’s very rewarding!”

The rescue currently has around 25 kittens in foster care and some adult cats, which Sarah says can often be overlooked.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten is asked for a minimum donation of £65 to cover the cost of neutering, microchipping and the first flea and worm treatment.

All donations help with the rescue, care and re-homing of more cats and kittens in the future.

If you can help Chester Kitty Cat Rescue in any way, click here.