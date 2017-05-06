Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

English Heritage is opening Chester Castle over the summer months as plans evolve to transform the ancient monument into a tourist attraction.

The castle has a rich history dating back to William the Conqueror but been closed to the general public for many years.

Agricola Tower contains a chapel with exceptionally fine 13th century wall paintings that were only rediscovered in the 1980s.

Visitors could be taken onto the roof of the tower, offering magnificent views of the city, if a proper walkway was created.

Now signs have been erected in Chester city centre inviting people to ‘Chester Castle Revealed’ between July 20 and September 3, with the caption ‘Events and preview plans for Chester Castle’.

Chester’s Labour parliamentary candidate Chris Matheson helped get the project off the ground after being approached by resident Niall Macfadyen.

He said: “I was working with some local businesses who want to get the castle back into use. There’s a sense that it’s been lain empty, unused and unloved for 20 years and it’s a real waste as we try to boost our tourism and heritage offer.

(Photo: David Holmes)

“So we got senior council officials, some local businesses, the Crown Estates, English Heritage and local councillors and put together a task group partly to drive it forward and partly to knock heads together.

“We are going to open it bit by bit but this is a major win for Chester and we now have a clear plan in place to get the site back into public use. And I’m proud that it was my idea and I played a leading role in getting it to happen. There is still a long way to go but I’m confident this important tourist attraction will be brought back into use.”

Suggestions are being sought from the public about the way forward. Initially the aim is to make certain areas safe and providing access to the site. Ideas so far include opening a café, possibly on the terrace overlooking the river, and hosting events such as a food and drink festival.

Mr Matheson does not rule out private sector investment on part of the site to help fund the heritage offer but has ruled out student accommodation.

Several years ago hotel company Malmaison/Hotel du Vin group had shown interest in converting the two former barrack blocks into a 40-45-bed boutique hotel but the plan folded due to the economic down-turn.

In the long term, Cheshire West and Chester Council's draft Chester Heritage and Visual Arts Strategy reveals the castle could be a good location for an 'improved museum offer' possibly alongside 'contemporary arts spaces'.