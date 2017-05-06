English Heritage is opening Chester Castle over the summer months as plans evolve to transform the ancient monument into a tourist attraction.
The castle has a rich history dating back to William the Conqueror but been closed to the general public for many years.
Agricola Tower contains a chapel with exceptionally fine 13th century wall paintings that were only rediscovered in the 1980s.
Visitors could be taken onto the roof of the tower, offering magnificent views of the city, if a proper walkway was created.
Now signs have been erected in Chester city centre inviting people to ‘Chester Castle Revealed’ between July 20 and September 3, with the caption ‘Events and preview plans for Chester Castle’.
Chester’s Labour parliamentary candidate Chris Matheson helped get the project off the ground after being approached by resident Niall Macfadyen.
He said: “I was working with some local businesses who want to get the castle back into use. There’s a sense that it’s been lain empty, unused and unloved for 20 years and it’s a real waste as we try to boost our tourism and heritage offer.
“So we got senior council officials, some local businesses, the Crown Estates, English Heritage and local councillors and put together a task group partly to drive it forward and partly to knock heads together.
“We are going to open it bit by bit but this is a major win for Chester and we now have a clear plan in place to get the site back into public use. And I’m proud that it was my idea and I played a leading role in getting it to happen. There is still a long way to go but I’m confident this important tourist attraction will be brought back into use.”
Suggestions are being sought from the public about the way forward. Initially the aim is to make certain areas safe and providing access to the site. Ideas so far include opening a café, possibly on the terrace overlooking the river, and hosting events such as a food and drink festival.
Mr Matheson does not rule out private sector investment on part of the site to help fund the heritage offer but has ruled out student accommodation.
Several years ago hotel company Malmaison/Hotel du Vin group had shown interest in converting the two former barrack blocks into a 40-45-bed boutique hotel but the plan folded due to the economic down-turn.
In the long term, Cheshire West and Chester Council's draft Chester Heritage and Visual Arts Strategy reveals the castle could be a good location for an 'improved museum offer' possibly alongside 'contemporary arts spaces'.

English Heritage says Chester Castle was founded by William the Conqueror in 1070 and became the administrative centre of the earldom of Chester. The first earth and timber ‘motte-and-bailey’ castle probably only occupied the area of the inner bailey. In the 12th century it was rebuilt in stone and the outer bailey added.
In 1237 the last earl died and the castle, with the earldom, was taken over by the king. In 1265, during the Barons’ War, it was held for ten weeks by supporters of Simon de Montfort against the men of Prince Edward, son of Henry III.
During the reigns of Henry III and Edward I the castle served as the military headquarters for the conquest of Wales and much building was carried out, especially in the outer bailey. In the later medieval period the monarch rarely stayed at the castle, but it continued to serve as the centre for county administration.
In the Civil War (1642–6) it was the headquarters of the Royalist governor, John, Lord Byron. Subsequently a permanent garrison was stationed there, and between 1788 and 1813 the outer bailey was completely rebuilt in the neoclassical style. The buildings still serve as the Riverside campus of the University of Chester, courts and regimental museum, but the military finally withdrew in 1999.