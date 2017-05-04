Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign for slower road speeds is taking to the streets of Chester next week.

20’s Plenty for Chester is supporting The World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations’ (UN) call for slower road speeds.

A spokesperson for the Chester group said: “We campaign for 20mph limits as the default speed for Chester, without humps for most roads, with exceptions as appropriate.

“Road risk is most affected by speed. Just by slowing down a little, we can create safer, healthier places to live in and not die in. In short - Save Lives #Slow Down.”

The group has organised a #Slow Down Day on Monday, May 8 at 5pm at the Cherry Orchard pub at the junction of Christleton Road and Chapel Road to publicise their campaign.

The WHO is coordinating the Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week from May 8-14.

20’s Plenty for Chester is calling on Cheshire West and Chester councillors who control road speeds to implement a total 20mph default speed limit, through signage and driver education and by asking the local police to enforce compliance.