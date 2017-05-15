Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group campaigning for 20mph limits to be the default speed in Chester and across the rest of the borough was joined by concerned residents, parliamentary candidates and local councillors to mark UN Global Road Safety Week in Boughton on Monday (May 8).

20’s Plenty for Chester organised a demonstration at the junction of Chapel Road and Christleton Road.

Placards posed the question why 20mph only on Chapel Road, why not on Christleton Road too?

The group is calling on Cheshire West and Chester councillors to implement a total 20mph default speed limit through signage and driver education and by asking the local police to enforce compliance.

A spokeswoman for 20’s Plenty for Chester said: “Recent research shows that children particularly would benefit from a 20mph limit on the basis of children’s inability to accurately judge traffic speeds above 20mph. Reduced air pollution would benefit us all.

“Just by slowing down a little, we can create safer, healthier places to live.

“20’s Plenty where people live, work, shop and learn!”