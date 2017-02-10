Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scottish dancers in Chester celebrated Burns’ Night with a supper of haggis and neeps.

The Chester Caledonian Scottish Country Dance Society (Chester Cally) commemorated the birth of the poet Robert (Rabbie) Burns at St Columba’s Church hall in Plas Newton.

The haggis was piped in by Scott Lindsay and the address was given by nonagenarian Billy McPhie.

A full programme of dances to the music of George Meickle was called by Chris Woodward.

President Marilyn Hartley also hosted the event on the society’s behalf.

It was declared ‘a grand evening’ with visitors coming from Cheshire and North Wales and it finished off with Auld Lang Syne and then God Save the Queen.

Chester Cally welcomes new members to their Wednesday evening practice.

Visit www.chestercally.org.uk or telephone Chris on 01244 545550.