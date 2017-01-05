Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cowardly convicted rapist who fled the country before he was brought to justice will 'always be looking over his shoulder wherever he moves to', detectives say.

The warning comes as Cheshire Constabulary issue another appeal for Sultan Amari to hand himself in.

The Syria-born taxi driver – who also goes by the name Simon Amari – raped his victim at a house in Chester just eight minutes after he picked her up as a passenger and has been on the run since September, when he boarded a plane to Turkey halfway through his trial at Warrington Crown Court.

He was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison in his absence.

The Chronicle revealed last month that Interpol have been enlisted to help track him down, but now police have renewed their manhunt.

Detective Sergeant Mike Waters said: “Leaving the country is not a way to escape justice.

"We are working with our policing partners in countries around the world to ensure that Amari will always be looking over his shoulder wherever he moves to.

"We will continue to look for him until he is returned to the UK to serve the sentence passed by the court.

"I urge him to arrange to return to the UK as soon as possible.”

Amari, of Chester Road in Flint, is known to have connections in the Flintshire and Ellesmere Port areas, as well as Birmingham.

In an email sent exclusively to The Chronicle, he protested his innocence and claimed that his ethnic origin counted against him in the British judicial system.

Anyone who has information that may help to locate him should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 192 of July 12, 2015.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.