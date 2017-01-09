Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester busker hit screens across the country on Saturday night (January 7) as a contestant on popular TV talent show The Voice.

Jenny Jones, 18, performed Dangerous Woman by Arianna Grand in front of celebrity judges Will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

Unfortunately the judges did not choose her to continue onto the next stage of the competition but she told The Chronicle that it will not set her back.

“I was disappointed at first, but then it just made me more focused and motivated to push my music even further out into the world,” she said.

Teaching assistant Jenny, from Connah’s Quay in Flintshire, has been busking regularly on Foregate Street in Chester for about a year.

“I get a lot of work from it and I love the feeling I get when I sing in front of everyone in town. They are all so friendly and supportive,” she said.

Last year in order to showcase her talent to a wider audience the experienced singer applied to feature on season six of ITV’s The Voice.

“It was so weird because I got an email straight back saying that the audition was the following day. And then it was history," said Jenny.

“My boyfriend took the time off work to take me and came with me to all of the auditions so I really have him to thank for it.”

During the televised ‘blind’ audition at MediaCity in Manchester Jenny sang on stage in front of the four judges.

They had their backs to her throughout the entire performance, but were invited to turn around in order to recruit Jenny into later rounds of the show.

“It was so weird,” she said. “It didn’t feel real, especially as I was able to seem them either. But it does calm your nerves.”

She said that she was nervous right up until she took her first steps on to the stage when 'it all went and knew this was my one chance'.

“I knew straight away after my audition that it was the wrong song for me. I also was going through a stage when I was keep on getting tonsillitis which wasn’t great," added Jenny.

“You can hear my voice struggling with the high notes and they were so much stronger when I had practised before.

“I definitely know that when I try next year I’m picking a song that truly shows every aspect of my voice.”

Up to 40 videos of Jenny performing can be found on her YouTube page Jenny Jones.