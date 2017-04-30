Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of Chester business men and women swapped their suits and laptops for sequins and glitter in a Strictly Come Dancing-style charity event.

Claire House Does Strictly saw amateur dancers partner with professionals to perform a number in front of friends, family and colleagues at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool to raise money to support Claire House Children’s Hospice .

The event on Saturday (April 22) raised a staggering £40,000.

The amateur dancers included representatives from Jaguar Land Rover, Rowlinsons Solicitors, brand consultancy Lumisi, Aaron and Partners solicitors, Morris & Co Chartered Accountants, Poole Alcock Solicitors, The Cheshire Gardens garden design company, The Admin Office, The County Homesearch Company and MSB Solicitors.

The glitterball trophy was won by Victoria Lewis, 38, who owns Revive Hot Yoga Wirral.

Victoria danced the jive with professional partner Lewis Crowder from Cadman’s Dance Centre in Manchester.

Now in its third year, Claire House Does Strictly has raised more than £140,000 to provide support and care to seriously ill children and their families from across Chester and the surrounding areas.

Claire House corporate fundraising coordinator Emma Wolfe said: “Claire House Does Strictly is such a great event – incredible people have the opportunity to do something unique for their local children’s hospice and so much money is raised for the children and young adults that Claire House supports.

“Each dancer that took part this year has been on a real journey and performed amazingly on the night. The event is not only a culmination of all their hard work, but a great night for everyone that was in the room. Most importantly, so much money has been raised for Claire House to continue doing vital work in the community.”