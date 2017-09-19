Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last remaining area of Chester Business Park will accommodate a huge office complex for up to 800 workers after planning permission was granted.

It will include more than 10,000 square metres of office space over three storeys, together with 280 car parking spaces.

Planning consent was approved unanimously by Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s planning committee subject to final approval from the Secretary of State because the site lies in the green belt.

Council planning experts had recommended the Chester Parkside Limited scheme for approval.

Chester Business Park is already home to a number of national and international companies including Bank of America Merrill Lynch , MBNA, M&S Money, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb and Tetra Pak.

Present at the planning meeting was Rhian Smith who spoke in support of the plan as the applicant’s agent. Visiting Handbridge Park councillor Razia Daniels expressed concerns about traffic congestion. Fellow ward member Cllr Neil Sullivan spoke in support of the application overall, while also having concerns about traffic congestion and parking provision.

Relevant issues included a Chester inbound road widening scheme on the A483 Wrexham Road between the Posthouse roundabout and the business park on which work is about to start. The officer report suggested that without it there would be a significant detrimental impact on the highway network.

However, officers advised the widening of the A483 would accommodate the additional traffic generated.

The site is also close to the Wrexham Road housing scheme for up to 1,400 homes but the road widening scheme meant it was unlikely to effect the delivery of the housing project.

Officers also confirmed their view that parking provision, although below maximum standards, was appropriate taking into account specific factors relating to the site. However, should occupancy levels show a need for more parking – potentially two-storey – this could be re-visited later.

Members proposed additional conditions relating to replacement of trees and road signage at the exit of the site.