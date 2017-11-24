Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business leader who claimed axing Free after 3 would turn Chester city centre into a ‘ghost town’ has slammed Cheshire West and Chester Council on the day its car parking action plan is launched.

Carl Critchlow, manager of the CH1 Chester Business Improvement District (BID), says the views of struggling retailers have been ignored.

And he believes the CWaC action plan, including ending the initiative that allows shoppers to park free of charge after 3pm at certain car parks, will be a ‘hammer blow’ – even though the council has cited CH1ChesterBID footfall figures to argue the economic benefit is limited.

Mr Critchlow said: “The views of the majority of our members – which number around 500 city centre businesses who are the engine of our city centre economy – were disregarded following the initial parking strategy consultation, and this seems to have continued during the formation of this car parking action plan for the city.

“It’s disappointing that no businesses or anybody at CH1ChesterBID have been consulted as part of the formation of this plan - I certainly haven’t been - and, as far as I know, nor have any of our members.”

He added: “Post 3pm in Chester is not all about footfall it is also about sales, which is why retaining Free after 3 was something the majority of our members cared so passionately about. Free after 3 works because it keeps an even spread of people – and potential customers – in and around the city throughout the day and not because it drives a huge spike in city visitors at 3pm.

“We feel that the economic impact on our businesses as a result of changes to parking in the city has been ignored by the council. CH1ChesterBID has offered to jointly fund an economic impact study with the council on the issue but this offer has been ignored.”

The council believes making more efficient use of its parking spaces will contribute towards the economy as well as generating extra revenue which will be used to upgrade the borough’s aging car parks.

Mr Critchlow continued: “We are fully on board with plans for greater investment in technology, better maintenance in our city car parks and new ideas to encourage more people to come to our city and to spend more time here.

"Yet for the good of the city and its businesses we need the council to engage in two way discussions and to listen to the members we represent, not simply impose what they think is best when it comes to parking in Chester.

“The timing of this announcement is also disappointing as the run up to Christmas is the busiest time of the year for our businesses. Releasing information about new parking offers and replacement of the Free after 3 initiative at this most critical time only adds to the confusion surrounding parking in Chester.

"We’re doing everything we can to remind the public that Free after 3 is still in operation over the Christmas period, and we want to encourage people to continue taking advantage of the free parking on offer and enjoy Christmas shopping in the city centre.”

CWaC says alternative offers to Free after 3 will include reduced tariffs at some car parks like the Market car park and Delamere Street, discounts for motorists arriving within certain times including in the evening and at weekends as well as offers during quiet seasonal periods.

In addition, there will be:

■ A trial ‘Free after 2pm’ on Park and Ride services on one day during the week

■ A key option is to develop a ‘spend and save’ offer where participating retailers refund or part-pay for parking charges when customers spend with them.

Changes to parking charges aim to encourage short stay parking in central city centre car parks and longer stay parking for commuters at the city’s outer facilities.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, commented: “To support businesses better, and to increase the time shoppers spend in the city, we want to introduce a range of more flexible offers to encourage trade throughout the day and ease the pressure on the evening peak hour.

"The current ‘Free after 3 ’ scheme services a small amount of people so instead we’re bringing in a range of offers that cater for all types of people wanting to visit Chester.”