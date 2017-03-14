Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester business is collecting Easter egg donations for children at Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Anyone can drop a chocolate treat at Virgin Money on Watergate Street up to mid April - non-customers are welcome.

Store manager Ben Morris said that staff at Claire House Children’s Hospice do ‘such great work and play an important part in our local community’.

“We hope that by collecting and donating the Easter eggs we can put a smile on children’s faces this coming Easter.”

The Wirral hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences for them.

Staff are made up of trained professionals including nurses, physiotherapists, play specialists, counsellors and four dedicated doctors.

They provide specialist nursing care and emotional support, bringing back a sense of normality to the children and their family life.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already made a donation, we are extremely grateful,” Ben said.

“For anyone who would still like to donate an Easter Egg there is still time and we are taking donations up to mid-April.

“You don’t have to be a Virgin Money customer, everyone is welcome, just pop in and see us and you can help to make a real difference this Easter.’’

For more information on Claire House Children’s Hospice click here.