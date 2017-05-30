Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Any Questions? style dinner is being hosted by Chester Business Club featuring the parliamentary candidates who are slugging it out to become the city’s next MP.

There is a national focus on Chester because it is currently the most marginal Labour seat in the country with incumbent Chris Matheson having a majority of just 93 votes.

On Wednesday (May 31) the business club will host a hustings event at Chester’s Crowne Plaza Hotel where guests will be able to question Mr Matheson and challengers Lizzie Jewkes (Liberal Democrats) and Will Gallagher (Conservative Party).

Club secretary Bob Clough-Parker said: “It has become something of a tradition for the club to stage this kind of hustings event and we are looking forward to it being another lively and informative occasion.”

The evening will begin with a dinner followed by the Any Questions? session with the candidates responding to questions put by the audience.

It will be independently chaired by Jim Hancock, the former political editor for BBC North West.

Tickets, purchased in advance, are £29 to include a reception cocktail, three-course dinner, coffee and the debate. Doors open 6.30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm and the debate at 8.30pm. Dress: lounge suits.

For tickets, click here or call 01244 350235 or email info@chesterbusinessclub.co.uk.