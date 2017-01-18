Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three bus services which carry people in and out of Chester city centre will be reduced due to low passenger numbers.

Operator Stagecoach has cited 'a lack of demand' as the reason for the changes to its number eight, number 51 and number 53 routes.

The revised timetables will come into force from Sunday, January 22.

The number eight, which runs between Crossley Crescent in Hoole and The Bars in Boughton , will no longer operate on Monday to Saturday evenings.

The 53, which runs between Chester Bus Exchange and Newton , will operate from 6.10am and finish at the earlier time of 7.30pm Monday to Friday.

Also ending earlier is the 51 service between Upton and Chester Bus Exchange, which will run from 6.27am to 7.05pm throughout the week.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: "We have made the decision to update our inner-city Chester routes from January 22 due to a lack of demand from passengers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience created by these changes and we hope that they will cause minimum disruption to passengers.”

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance using the Stagecoach Bus app or by clicking here .

Printed timetables are also available at Chester Visitor Information Centre.