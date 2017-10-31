Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester burglar with a drug habit has been sent to prison after going on a one night crime spree in which he broke into four homes.

Benjamin Nicholson, 30, of Brook Street, Chester, was handed a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to four burglary offences at Chester Crown Court on Monday, October 30.

The court heard how on the evening of Tuesday, September 26, Nicholson began by breaking into a house in Beaconsfield Street, Boughton , where he stole a handbag containing cash and bank cards.

Nicholson then moved on to three addresses in nearby Hoole Lane.

At the first he attempted to steal another handbag but the female victim caught him in the act and he fled empty-handed. At the next property, Nicholson stole a laptop and during the final break-in he took a handbag.

Following information from the public, Nicholson was identified as a suspect and was arrested after a search of his home.

During sentencing, the judge said Nicholson continued to commit his crimes despite being confronted by one of his victims.

Detective sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID , said: “Nicholson’s actions that night were abhorrent and he has no respect for other people and their property. Despite being caught by one of his victims he thought he was unstoppable and continued to commit his crime across Chester to fund his drug habit.

“We are really pleased with Nicholson’s sentencing and being able to return some of the items back to the victims.”

