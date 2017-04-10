Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Judges have quashed an appeal by a Chester burglar who stole a £5,500 quad bike from a close-knit rural Welsh community.

Lewis McDonagh, 18, of Dunkirk, Chester, was found guilty of burgling a workshop at a farm at Ysbyty Ifan, near Betws y Coed in Snowdonia, last summer and had issued an appeal against his conviction.

But he failed to appear for the appeal hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court and it was dismissed by Judge Huw Rees and two magistrates who said he must pay £520 costs.

Judge Rees said the offence had the hallmarks of a planned burglary on the day farmers went to an agricultural show.

He remarked: “There’s much to commend the local community and Glyn Roberts, in particular. They should be commended for their public-spirited response and vigilant behaviour.

“It’s heartening for this court to know that rural communities such as this are not going to be easy prey for unscrupulous and dishonest people such as this appellant.”

Farmers’ Union of Wales president Mr Roberts and his wife had been driving along a lane to the show at Ysbyty Ifan when they came across an oncoming white van. The rider of a quad bike behind the van found it difficult to reverse and a van passenger went to push the bike out of the way.

Mr Roberts told the court: “We felt there was something very wrong. No-one goes on a quad bike without knowing where the reverse is.”

The FUW leader didn’t have his mobile phone and intended to go to the village and return with a paper and pencil to note the van's registration and alert police. He then met his brother and niece and they returned along the road to the now parked van.

Mr Roberts managed to grab McDonagh in a field, but the bike rider and van driver drove away. The bike was abandoned a short distance away.

PC Emma Evans said in a statement that McDonagh was lying on his back on the ground when she reached the scene.

“A large gathering of local people had attended,” the officer added.

The teenager had claimed to police he was “totally innocent” of stealing the Honda 400cc machine.

Judge Rees said McDonagh had given an “improbable” account of meeting strangers and having no knowledge of what had occurred.

“We readily dismiss the appeal,” he added.

McDonagh had, in January, received a 26-weeks suspended custodial term with 180 hours unpaid work and £715 costs.