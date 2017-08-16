Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-born actor Daniel Craig has revealed he will play James Bond again in the next 007 film.

After months of speculation, the 49-year-old finally confirmed the news to Stephen Colbert on US show The Late Show on Tuesday night, saying he had known 'for a couple of months'.

"I have been quite cagey about it," he told Colbert. " I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I’ve been rather coy. But I kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth I should speak truth to you.

"We've been discussing it, we've just been trying to figure things out," he said. "I always wanted to, I needed a break."

"I want to go out on a high note"

When pushed by Colbert to confirm whether he will play the secret agent again, Craig said: "Yes."

His reply was met with ecstatic cheering from the studio audience, but Craig hinted that the next film would be his last.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait,” he said.

No deal has yet been struck over the next 007 instalment, due to hit screens in November 2019.

It will be the fifth time Craig has played Bond, appearing in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.