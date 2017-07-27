Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A distinctive historic building in Chester city centre has celebrated its 300th birthday.

Chester Municipal Charities hosted the celebrations at the former Bluecoat School in Upper Northgate Street, which coincided with the start of the Heritage Festival.

Guests included the Sheriff of Chester, Cllr Jane Mercer, and other local dignatories, plus people who have had a close association with the Bluecoat building and education in Chester.

A specially-commissioned flag was raised by Bluecoat Primary pupil Imogen Last, with help Cllr Mercer.

The Bluecoat School jazz band then entertained 100 guests including the residents of the Almshouses in Bluecoat Square, staff and volunteers from the 10 charities who are based in the Bluecoat building and representatives of local community groups.

The Bluecoat building was built 300 years ago to educate boys from poorer families in Chester. The Bluecoat Boys wore distinctive deep blue uniforms with yellow stockings.

The model for the Blue Boy over the entrance arch was John Coppack, the son of a Northgate Street shoemaker.

The building is owned by Chester Municipal Charities, made up of 34 historic charities, some dating back to the 12th century.