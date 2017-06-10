Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors and Cestrians heading into Chester city centre will notice a new pop of colour this week after more than 80 floral displays were installed by CH1ChesterBID.

New planters filled with colourful Geranium, Petunia and Verbena have been placed throughout Watergate Row, Eastgate Row, Bridge Street Row, Frodsham Street, Foregate Street and Grosvenor Street.

It’s the first time floral displays have been placed on Chester’s historic Rows, with CH1ChesterBID working closely with planning and conservation officers at Cheshire West and Chester Council on the installations.

Nick White, CH1ChesterBID’s city centre manager, said: “This is by far the biggest and brightest floral display we’ve seen in Chester city centre for many years.

“We received such brilliant feedback from last year’s planters on Foregate Street that we really wanted to extend them right across the city centre this year. We’ve gone from 20 planters in 2016 to 86 this year and it’s fantastic to have them installed on our well-loved Rows for the very first time.

“The flowers really add a natural splash of colour and create a welcoming and attractive city centre for visitors and local residents alike to enjoy.

"We’re expecting them to be in full bloom over the next few weeks – hopefully in line with some better summer weather!”

Jack Ratcliffe, customer assistant at Virgin Money on Watergate Street, added: “The displays on Foregate Street looked great last year so we’re really pleased that CH1ChesterBID decided to add even more planters to a variety of streets across the city - including our famous Rows.

“Our customers often comment on how picturesque Chester city centre is and adding some floral displays for the summer will make it even more stunning.”

CH1ChesterBID has funded the displays and they will be in place until early October.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s team of landscape experts will water and maintain the flowers during over the next few months.