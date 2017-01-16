Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Competition is bound to be ‘brew-tal’ when the Chester Beer Awards makes its triumphant return for the second year running later this month.

The celebration of the city’s finest beers, breweries and watering holes will be held on Saturday, January 28 at Kash Taprooms, where the ‘cream of the hop’ will be given nods.

Awards will be given out across seven categories, so there will be plenty to ‘stout’ about.

More than 100 people have cast their votes for their favourites, but the nominations will ultimately be judged by an expert panel of beer bloggers, beer club hosts and beer festival organisers.

Katja Knox, from Chester Beer Blog which has masterminded the contest, explained: “It’s fantastic to see all the positive energy these awards are bringing to the local community.

“We want to bring recognition and appreciation to not only the numerous great pubs and bars of Chester, but also those who work there.

“The fantastic bar staff of Chester deserve the proverbial pat on the back for the amazing work they do, with serving great pints, keeping the beer in tip-top condition and making their customers feel at home. A great pub needs a great bartender and we are very lucky in Chester to have so many of them.”

“We also wanted to celebrate the great local breweries and the fantastic beers they brew.

“We want to again give the locals the chance to really shout about their favourites and the establishments to get to meet the people who love them and also keep in business!”

As well as the obvious ones like best pub and best beer, categories include best pub grub and best newcomer or pub that has upped its game.

The ceremony will be opened by Chester MP Chris Matheson and around 100 beer-lovers, bartenders, landlords and brewers are expected to attend.