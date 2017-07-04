Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester schoolgirl whose singing voice wowed judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent last year has signed a major album deal - at the tender age of 13.

Former Hammond School pupil Beau Dermott blew everyone away with her unique rendition of Defying Gravity from the hit musical Wicked on the show, and was even endorsed by Wicked star Idina Menzel who said Beau’s performance of her song gave her ‘chills.’

And even though she’s barely into her teens, Beau’s voice is so good it has already been insured for £1m by Lloyds of London, ahead of her exciting new record deal with Decca Records which will see her release her debut album Brave on August 25.

The album draws on Beau’s passion for musical theatre and will feature the song that catapulted her to fame, ‘Defying Gravity’, as well as a host of classic favourites, including a poignant rendition of ‘Tears In Heaven’ by Eric Clapton, and a beautiful take on ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ from Pinocchio.

Tom Lewis, director of Artist and repertoire at Decca, said: “Beau’s voice is one in a million – and that’s why it needs insuring. Having such an incredible talent at such a young age is truly remarkable, and we’re looking forward to working with Beau as she develops into a young star.”