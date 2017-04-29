Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at two of the city’s financial employers recently held a charity football match in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

M&S Bank, who are based at Chester Business Park, hosted the ‘Battle of the Banks’ Charity Cup at Chester King’s School against a team from HSBC.

The match raised £300 for their mutual nominated charity partner the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nick Ballam from M&S Bank arranged the match to help boost funds for his fundraising appeal. Nick is due to cycle across Ireland in September to raise money for the charity.

Bryn Jackson of ‘Bryn Jackson Photography’ donated his time to take photographs on the day and the trophy was kindly donated by Olympic Trophies in Hoole.

The match finished 5-2 to winners HSBC FC after M&S Bank took a 2-1 lead.

HSBC goal scorers were Liam Morris, Paul Hine and Dan Brooksbank and the M&S Bank goal scorer was Andy Simpson.

If you would like to support Nick’s fundraising, search for Nick Ballam on www.justgiving.co.uk .