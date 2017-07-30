Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lizzie Mason from Chester, together with more than 60 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group, will be taking on the Fourtitude Challenge with the ambition of raising £250,000 for Mental Health UK.

Lizzie will be tackling a mental agility challenge to test her resolve, before hiking the 978 metres of Scafell Pike, cycling 100 miles and completing a half marathon, all over the course of four days.

The challenge was named Fourtitude to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems and that the fearless colleagues will be completing the gruelling challenge within four days and starting in four teams – one from each home nation.

This demanding mental and physical challenge is in aid of Lloyds Banking Group’s two year charity partnership with Mental Health UK, a key part of the group’s commitment to help Britain prosper.

The partnership aims to promote awareness of the link between mental health and money problems, encourage discussion between customers and colleagues and raise at least £2 million per year to launch a mental health and money advice service.

Lizzie is particularly motivated for the challenge as she has seen people close to her experience mental health problems and she is eager to raise awareness. She has also previously completed the London Marathon and several half marathons and is ready to take on a new challenge.

From September 4-7 more than 60 fearless Fourtituders will set off in four teams – one from each of the home nations. On day one they will start with the Mental Agility challenge, followed by the Step by Step challenge on day two as they ascend the highest mountain in their respective countries:

Scotland – Ben Nevis at 1,344 metres; Wales – Snowdon at 1,085 metres; England – Scafell Pike at 978 metres; N Ireland – Slieve Donard at 849 metres.

The third day will see the four teams join together to take part in The Long Road cycling challenge, which consists of 100 miles cycling across hilly Peak District roads.

On day four, participants will set off before dawn to take part in the Out of the Dark challenge, consisting of a half marathon along the Birmingham canal towpaths, ending in central Birmingham.

Lizzie said: “I believe a strong understanding and appreciation of the importance of mental health, including the ways I can support those experiencing mental health problems, makes me a better colleague, leader, peer and friend.

“The Fourtitude Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to support and spread awareness of mental health and the great work of Mental Health UK. This will be a tough mental and physical challenge but doing it for a good cause will mean I can give my all and I know if I reach the end, it will be a really rewarding experience.”

Fiona Cannon, responsible business and inclusion director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “It’s great to see so many Lloyds Banking Group colleagues taking part in the Fourtitude Challenge with determination, stamina and positivity and I wish them the best of luck on what I know will be a tough physical and mental challenge.

“Our colleagues have a great track record of raising significant funds for charity and are extremely motivated to exceed our target of £250,000 for our charity partner, Mental Health UK.”

Brian Dow, managing director of Mental Health UK, added: “The partnership between Mental Health UK and Lloyds Banking Group has already produced some fantastic work and initiatives, and this challenge is certainly no exception.

“This is an incredibly tough challenge, demonstrating colleagues’ whole-hearted commitment to the aims of this partnership. They won’t be going it alone because, to show my support, I will also be taking part in the Out of the Dark half marathon part of the challenge.

“I can only imagine how hard it will be to complete the full challenge, and on behalf of Mental Health UK, I want to say a huge thank you to all involved. We are hugely grateful for the awareness and significant funding Fourtitude will generate.”