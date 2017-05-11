Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A moving ceremony accompanied the unveiling of a special bronze statue in the Baby Memorial Garden at Blacon Crematorium.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Angela Claydon and the Bishop of Chester, the Rt Rev Dr Peter Forster were present to see the sculpture of three dolphins officially revealed, while a poignant poem called Dancing with Dolphins was read by two young friends whose baby brothers are buried in the cemetery.

The Rev John Kingsley, chaplain at the Countess of Chester Hospital, officiated the service in the garden, which was opened as a joint venture with Chester Childbirth Appeal and Chester Miscarriage Support back in 2000.

It gives grieving parents a place to spend a quiet moment while visiting the graves of their precious lost babies.

Pat Daniels, who founded the Childbirth Appeal, said: “The ceremony was much appreciated by those who attended and we trust that this garden will continue to give peace and solace to all who visit. We would like to thank stonemason Steve Blackwell and Russ McAuley, the tree surgeon, who worked so hard over the bank holiday weekend to ensure the garden was completed in time.

“We also give our grateful thanks to the many people who contributed their time and money which enabled us to buy this bronze sculpture,” she added.

Staff at the Co-op store in Hoole recently donated £822 to the Childbirth Appeal as part of an enterprise to raise funds for local charities. The money will go towards the cost of the sculpture.