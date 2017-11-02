Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On the right of this photo is Chester’s Apprentice hopeful Andrew Brady as you’ve never seen him before – and we wonder what Lord Sugar would make of it.

Andrew, 27, from Vicars Cross, told The Chronicle he recently went to a fancy dress party in drag as Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen, from the hit show Game of Thrones.

Alongside him is his ‘cross-dressing’ friend Emma Eades as Jon Snow, commander of the night’s watch in the blockbuster.

(Image: BBC)

Andrew shared the picture as viewers tune in each week to find out who is the latest candidate to be fired in the process to select Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

He said family and friends were keeping him grounded as he enjoys his moment in the spotlight, which is where the fancy dress party comes into play.

“I went to a fancy dress party dressed as Khaleesi the other day and no one batted an eyelid,” he said. “No one really cared about The Apprentice, which was nice, because it’s easy to get immersed in it. I mean almost every conversation I have with people is about the show.

“So the fact I was at a party with a load of people I knew – they didn’t really care about it, which is nice.”

Laughing about the picture taken on the night, he commented: “It’s a very camp photo of me. I’m pulling out all the stops.”

And the self-titled ‘ladies’ man’, who is rumoured to have had a fling with fellow contestant Anisa Topan during filming, quipped: “My whole line about me liking the ladies is going out of the window, isn’t it!”

Andrew, who is originally from Derbyshire, also revealed his mum and dad were a little indifferent when he told them he would appearing in the show.

“It’s funny, my mum and dad don’t do reality TV, they barely do TV and when I told them they didn’t understand the scale of it. They were just ‘That’s nice’ which is good for me because it kept me grounded, it kept me humble. People weren’t ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God’.”

Last week Andrew led Team Vitality to its only the win so far but this week his side lost again when they failed to gather all the items listed in a commemoration of Lord Sugar’s 70th birthday.

Andrew moved to Chester after falling in love with the city when he did a placement at Airbus. Today he is a self employed aerospace project manager, or is he? Andrew won’t discuss the identity of the overall winner or even if he knows.