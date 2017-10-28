Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s contender in the current series of The Apprentice has apologised after his comments on women’s football were branded ‘sexist and disrespectful’.

Andrew Brady infuriated viewers and his female colleagues during this week’s show when the teams were tasked with laying on a VIP hospitality box at Wembley stadium for the Women’s FA Cup Final.

In a discussion about what a reasonable price for a box would be, Andrew told the other candidates to remember it was not the men’s event so they could charge cheaper prices.

Andrew, 27, who lives in Vicars Cross , was called out on the comments by fellow team member Michaela Wain during a tense confrontation.

But Andrew, a self employed aerospace project manager, tweeted on Thursday: “The Apprentice vs everyday sexism. Sorry for any offence caused to the wonderful women of football.”

In a statement, he explained: “My phrasing could have been better on last night’s show and didn’t present my beliefs.

“In terms of financial/economical considerations, women’s football and men’s are different (unfairly so). I never said I don’t rate women’s football, just the clip you heard on TV that it’s a different scale event.”

The row was sparked after Michaela asked how much they should charge, prompting Andrew to reply: “We have to remember that this is the FA Cup Final but it’s not the men’s FA Cup Final.”

Karren Brady looked horrified as she watched on, while Michaela stood up for the women’s game.

Aside from the sexism row, Andrew must have been feeling pleased with himself after leading Team Vitality to their first win of the series following three straight losses. The prize was a cricketing workshop at The Oval with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Meanwhile, Siobhan Smith became the latest casualty in the boardroom following an extremely heated debate after leading Team Graphene to failure .

On losing the events management task, Siobhan chose Elizabeth McKenna and Joanna Jarjue to face the chop with her.

The girls spent the entire time shouting over each other, accusing Elizabeth of being at fault.

But Lord Sugar had heard enough, and he shouted: “I’m not going to listen to any more of this; I think we’ve flogged this to death.

“Siobhan, there were fundamental errors made that an events manager would not make.

“Siobhan, not having a strategy, when this is your area of expertise; over-ordering is really a crime as far as I’m concerned. On that basis Siobhan, I regret to say that you’re fired.”

■ The Apprentice is on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesdays