Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Apprentice hopeful Andrew Brady narrowly escaped being fired by Lord Sugar in Wednesday’s episode.

Andrew, 27, a self employed aerospace project manager, who lives in Vicars Cross , was among the trio facing the wrath of the multi-millionaire businessman for the failure of Team Vitality in the latest task.

Both teams had to lay on a tour of Bruges, Belgium, with Andrew in charge of the beer tasting element but not enough profit was made.

Alongside him in the boardroom were project manager Sarah-Jayne and Charles who led a walking tour but got lost.

Lord Sugar called Charles ‘Mr Hindsight’ for being very good at recounting later why things went wrong.

He said Sarah-Jayne had asked to be project leader because she wanted to prove herself.

“You have not proved yourself to me,” Lord Sugar observed.

Turning to Andrew, he did not hold back.

“You, young man, I’ve already spoken to you about your attitude. I have got to invest £250,000 and I’m thinking there is no way on this earth that you are ever going to be a business partner of mine! No way. You may be here too early that’s all I can say.

Lord Sugar told him off for publicly joking about Charles’ walking tour in front of the guests.

And Karren Brady criticised her namesake’s laddish ways.

“Andrew’s still acting like a university student,” Brady had remarked while pulling a face when recalling his approach to the beer tasting.

“There are some really good beers that will get you off your nut!” he had grinned to their tour group. “Even if you have had a skin full we’ll get you back.”

"This is a business process! Not a holiday camp where you’re here to enjoy yourself!" Sugar complained. “This was a very embarrassing situation. This whole thing. I think it replicates the embarrassment we sometimes get on Eurovision .”

But in the end it was Sarah-Jayne who was shown the door.

“You moved yourself over to a convenient place. And I think you’ve been in a convenient place for the past six weeks and for that reason, Sarah-Jayne, you’re fired.”