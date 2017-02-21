Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A witness appeal has been issued by police to find two women who helped an unconscious assault victim in Hoole.

The 31-year-old man was attacked walking from Lightfoot Street to Westminster Road before midnight on February 3.

Cheshire Police hope the women can help with their efforts to track down the offender.

They spoke to the victim as he regained consciousness.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two women came to the victim’s aid when he came round and one of the women spoke to the man before he made his way home.

“Officers would particularly like to speak to these two women and anyone who may have witnessed the attack.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 726 of February 14.

Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.