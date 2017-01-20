Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A political campaign group is planning to drop a banner from Chester’s Eastgate Clock this afternoon as part of an international protest against Donald Trump.

Momentum Cheshire West and Chester are inviting people to join them at 3pm as they send a message ‘that we want a united world’.

It comes as controversial Republican Trump, known for his right wing policies and plain-speaking, is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Momentum told The Chronicle: “We’re joining in a national day of protest against all bigotry, racism and the politics of division and hate.

“We’re sending a message to the world and to Trump that we want a united world, not one based on division and fear.”

(Photo: Dale Miles)

Today’s event is all part of a peaceful drive by Bridges Not Walls UK which will see people across the country dropping banners from bridges.

The name of the group is a reference to Trump's infamous pledge to 'build a wall' along the Mexican border with America.

Following the banner drop at the Eastgate clock, protesters will move on to the bridge over St Martin's Way to continue their demonstration at 4pm.

Momentum Cheshire West and Chester works alongside the Labour Party and members have taken part in several peaceful protests in the past.

This year they plan to join the national march to save the NHS along with ‘further actions around issues local to Cheshire West’.