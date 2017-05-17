Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester endurance adventurer Alex Staniforth is used to awe-inspiring challenges having tackled Everest twice.

Now he’s has embarked on a venture a bit nearer home but no less daunting.

He’s currently climbing the 100 highest points in the UK, to support the mental health charity Young Minds UK.

This will mean literally climbing the highest peaks in all the counties of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a challenge which got under way at the weekend in Cheshire during Mental Health Week and which will continue throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the next two and a half months, finishing on Sunday, July 23 on Moel Famau in North Wales.

Alex will travel 3,500 miles in 10 weeks on foot, bike and boat to raise awareness of and money for the charity which champions the well-being and mental health of young people in the UK.

Young Minds UK is particularly close to 21-year-old Alex’s heart as he has suffered from mental health issues since he was a boy.

His ambition is get more of us talking about mental health and, crucially, doing something about it, as he feels it’s still a taboo subject for many people.

Alex said: “Mental illness is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with – far more difficult than climbing Everest.

“It’s fantastic that people like Prince Harry are speaking out about mental health, to show that mental illness can affect everyone, all over the UK.

“But we need to do something about it. Everyone has their own mountain to climb and my big message over the next few months is that if you’re suffering from mental health issues, please speak out, tell someone you trust, visit the Young Minds website and seek help – it’s not a sign of weakness.

“Talking about it is a sign of strength.”

His latest challenge #ClimbTheUK will stretch his limits physically and mentally and he’s appealing to schools throughout the country to get involved in whatever way they can – by raising money for Young Minds UK, by joining him when he hits town and most importantly by talking about mental health.

He has already attempted to reach the peak of Everest twice, only to be thwarted by Mother Nature in the shape of avalanches, the second of which two years ago killed three of his colleagues.