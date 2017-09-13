Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester actress Janice Fryett features in a new piece of theatre which fuses spoken word with contemporary dance, a string quartet and a rock band.

The production, funded by the Arts Council, is based on a prose poem The Mirror of Love by Alan Moore, author of V for Vendetta and Watchmen.

The poem, a cross between a love letter and a history lesson on homosexuality, is central to the play and will be performed by Janice, accompanied by a new string quartet and the well-established Chester band, Chemistry Lane. Both will be playing Gary Lloyd’s specially composed music.

After a varied career teaching RE in a number of Cheshire schools including Upton High School, Janice, of Newton, made the decision to train professionally as an actor. She’s previously been seen in roles with Theatre in the Quarter and the Chester Mystery Plays.

(Image: Colin Armstrong)

Inspired by the poem, Bettina Carpi will choreograph four dancers, including herself, and the whole work is conducted by Gary Lloyd, who has previously collaborated with Alan Moore.

This is the debut production of the newly formed Company Carpi, a partnership between Bettina and Gary, both internationally recognised in their fields, and will take place at St Mary’s Creative Space on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.

The audience is invited to arrive at 7.30pm for a free sparkly drink, with the performance starting at 8pm. For information and to book, visit www.companycarpi.com or go to www.facebook.com/themirroroflove2017