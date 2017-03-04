Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented Chester actor hit screens across the nation this week in leading ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

Michael Warrender, 28, from Upton is playing the cellmate of banged up show veteran Aaron Dingle played by Danny Miller.

His powerful performance as seasoned jailbird Ethan has already seen him feature in several national television guides.

At the end of last year Michael nailed his very first audition for a major role and landed the part just days before Christmas.

“My agent called and said the director loved me and wanted to give me the role,” he told the Chronicle.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was just so shocked. It was a brilliant Christmas present.”

He went to Emmerdale studios in Leeds in January to start work on the exciting job where he met his co-worker Danny.

“I was more excited than nervous,” he said, “I just loved the whole experience.

“It’s all quite fast paced. Being there I’ve learned so much, I was asking loads of questions and it’s been a big learning curve for me.”

Michael’s performance in the role was first broadcast last Thursday (February 23) but the length of his storyline remains a tight-lipped secret.

So far his character Ethan has met and bonded with cellmate Aaron and witnessed homophobic threats of violence in the prison.

“It’s been a great first role, a really good stepping stone and hopefully it’ll open a lot of doors for me. It’s been a dream for me to get this,” he said.

Michael was acting from the age of 12, featuring as an extra in TV shows as well as performing on stage in school productions.

(Photo: Tony Blake Photography)

At the age of 18 he took a break from the profession when his family moved to Cyprus and it was only recently that began to pursue his passion again.

Michael trains with David Johnson Drama and Inspire Actors Studio in Manchester and was taken on by Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas’ agency.

He plans to continue acting with aspirations to land a permanent role on his favourite soap or to follow his hero Alan Rickman into film.

Emmerdale is a long-running British soap opera set in a fictional village in the Yorkshire Dales.

It was first broadcast on 16 October, 1972, and regularly racks up more than five million viewers per episode.