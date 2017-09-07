Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new hardhitting thriller starring Chester actor Ian Puleston-Davies and Tim Roth makes its debut on Sky Atlantic at 9pm tonight (Thursday, September 7).

Tin Star, the 10-part original series from the makers of Broadchurch and Humans, has been written by British director Rowan Joffe.

Roth plays the role of Jim Worth, an ex-pat police officer, in the seemingly beautiful Canadian Rockies town of Little Big Bear. His peaceful existence doesn’t last for long, however, when his family suffers a shocking tragedy and dark and dangerous secrets are brutally uncovered.

Former Coronation Street star and BAFTA award winner Puleston-Davies, who lives in Hoole, also stars alongside Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, as the tale of violent revenge unfolds and we discover that Jim is not the man we think he is.

Ian plays Frank in three episodes of the series written by acclaimed screenwriter Joffe, famed for 28 Weeks Later and the 2010 adaptation of Grahame Greene’s Brighton Rock which he also directed.

It seems Sky are pretty confident about the series, having announced a second season is officially already in the pipeline.

Executive producer Alison Jackson said: “Tin Star is an emotionally charged, fast-paced thriller packed with fascinating characters, characters whose very real and very dark inner lives take this beyond a simple whodunit.

“Combined with the visually arresting locations of the Canadian Rockies, the highly charged, visceral nature of Rowan’s storytelling packs a genuine punch, and to have actors as irresistible and accomplished as Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks to bring it all to life is just beyond exciting.”