Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thrills and spills will follow when professional wakeboarders compete on the lake at the foot of Bolesworth Castle as part of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show (June 14-18).

The spectacular Pro Wakeboard Tour is one element of Bolesworth International Water Festival which will run throughout the five day international horse show near Tattenhall.

Some of the best wakeboarders in the world will battle it out in spectacular head-to-head style contest on a purpose-built, world class wakeboard park on the weekend of (June 17-18).

When athletes are not competing, members of the public will be given the opportunity to have a go on the water themselves. There will also be the chance to try ‘stand up paddle boarding’ and ‘water zorbing’ too.

Nina Barbour, founder and president of The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, said: “As one of the UK’s most high profile showjumping events we attract a huge number of devoted show jumping and international dressage fans, yet the Bolesworth International has become synonymous with a fantastic family day out for all.

“As such, we are constantly looking to expand our offering and what better way to do that than with the adrenaline rush of a world class watersports event?"

The competition itself will run over two days with spectators getting the chance to see athletes performing an array of tricks; from double flips and 900 degree spins to crazy named moves like ‘Moby Dicks’, ‘Tantrums’ and ‘Tootsie Rolls’.

As well as prize money, international stars such as; Jack and Joey Battleday, Liam Peacock, Matty Muncey and Alfie Constable will be competing for the honour and prestige of claiming the very first Pro Tour victory at Bolesworth.

With top international showjumpers, like John Whitaker, dressage riders and Olympic Gold medallists, such as Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester competing in the main show arenas, the event promises an introduction to ‘an exciting array of world-class sport’ for children and adults alike.

This year offers a new timetable of events, including new classes, family entertainment plus a diverse range of food and drink options as well as shopping.

For more details and to buy tickets, click on this link.