Cheshire Agricultural Chaplaincy received a huge boost when a £14,000 cheque was presented to them at the Cheshire Young Farmers Rally on Sunday (May 28).

The Cheshire Young Farmers Dairy Queen Team led by Lisa Oakes has spent the last 12 months raising funds in various ways including the sale of a cookbook and a ball was held by kind permission of Wilf and Linda Oakes.

The chaplaincy needs approximately £80,000 a year to operate – approximately £40,000 of funding is received from local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups and church denominations.

But due to cuts that the NHS is facing, funding is being reduced for the chaplaincy, which is very dependent on donations, fundraising and funding bids.

As the caseloads increase and the stigma attached to mental health lifts, the work that the chaplaincy undertakes is becoming more prevalent.

Lead chaplain Sharon Mayer said: “We are delighted that Cheshire Young Farmers and the Dairy Queen team (Lisa, Hannah and Kat) chose to support the chaplaincy for their fundraising efforts this year. It is impossible to thank them enough for this fantastic sum. All credit to them for their time, commitment, and efforts in achieving such an incredible result. This gift will make an enormous difference to us and we are truly grateful.

“Well done Cheshire Young Farmers! You are truly amazing!”

Cheshire Agricultural Chaplaincy will confidentially support, guide and offer practical help with many challenges that farmers can face from financial pressures; family breakdowns, illness and bereavement; loneliness and retirement; depression and stress; also compliance issues; animal health; TB; tenancy issues and much more.

Cheshire Agricultural Chaplaincy is available 24/7 to provide support to farmers and all engaged in agriculture experiencing difficult times.

Its helpline is 07967 559 594.