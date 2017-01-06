Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is still a chance to nominate someone you know for the Cheshire Woman of the Year 2017 - but time is fast running out.

Monday (January 9) is the closing date for you to put forward an amazing woman in Cheshire - perhaps your mother, daughter or sister who has an incredible story to tell.

The Cheshire Woman of the Year Award has been recognising worthy women since 1984 and has raised more than £280,000 over the last 30 years to help children across Cheshire and Wirral.

The award gives recognition to women from all walks of life who have shown personal courage, achieved outstanding professional success or given services to their local community.

Sylvia Cheater, chair of the Cheshire Woman of the Year committee, said: “The Cheshire Woman of the Year celebration is a way of paying tribute to all the women across the region who have made a real difference to their communities - many are unsung heroines.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors it also raises much needed funds for the NSPCC. In the current economic climate the need is even greater. All the money raised is used to help children and families in Cheshire and Wirral – including support for ChildLine.”

A nominated woman should live, work or have been born in Cheshire – including Wirral. She can be nominated for contributing to her community, personal courage or outstanding professional achievement.

For more information or to nominate someone for Cheshire Woman of the Year 2017 visit www.cheshirewomanoftheyear.co.uk or contact the NSPCC fundraising team on 0161 628 1209, email northwestappeals@nspcc.org.uk

Nominations must be received by Monday, January 9.