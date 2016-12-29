Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A post-Christmas chill has come to Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Roads across the region were icy and treacherous for those back at work before New Year.

Warnings have been issued to drivers to take care and allow extra time for their journeys.

Health bosses have also been advising the public for those at risk when temperatures drop. The mercury has dipped as low as -3 degrees in rural parts of the borough.

But weather forecasters say the worst of it is over until 2017. A Met Office warning for fog runs out at midday on December 29.

Motorists were advised to stay safe on the roads, including making sure their windscreen had been fully scraped before setting off.

A two-vehicle accident on the M6 at junction 19 at Knutsford has now been cleared.

Chester Road in Oakmere is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash. A woman has been taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.

Cheshire Police tweeted: "Fog and ice affecting the region. Plan your journey, slow down & ensure your car is clear of frost before you set off."

To prepare for colder weather

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Public Health England extreme events consultant Dr Thomas Waite said: “This is also the time to think about how the cold temperatures may affect your friends and family, particularly if they are older or very young or have long term health conditions as they are particularly at risk from the ill-effects of cold.

“Think now what you could do to help them.

“Cold does kill, even in places where the temperatures aren’t at their lowest.

“Most of the practical advice on keeping warm in cold weather may seem like common sense, but it’s important that we all help each other to stay well this winter.”

Latest forecasts predict sub-zero lows will not return until the night of New Year's Day into January 2

Top tips:

look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food, drinks and managing to heat their homes adequately

try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long term illness or are 65 or over

stay tuned for weather forecasts, ensure you are stocked with food and medications in advance, have deliveries or ask a friend to help.

take weather into account when planning your activity over the following days

avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls

discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby, if unable to do so yourself

