Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenagers are being urged to stay fit and keep boredom at bay by popping down to Chester's Northgate Arena or the Ellesmere Port Sports Village during the summer school break.

Brio Leisure has brought in budding sports star Hannah Ward, 15, to urge young people across West Cheshire to abandon computer games and ‘get physical’ during the holiday.

The rising netball star, who hopes to attract the attention of England’s scouts next year, says exercise and keeping fit is both fun and fulfilling and is the perfect solution when holiday boredom sets in.

“Last season I injured my knee during a game and had to have an operation to reconstruct the knee ligament.

“I’ve been using gym, swimming and taking part in fitness classes as part of my recovery and it makes me feel really positive about everything I do,” said Hannah.

“Next year I’m sitting my GCSEs and I know I’ll want to keep exercising to help with the stress of those,” she added.

To encourage young people to remain active, Brio, a community interest company, offers junior memberships for use in all centres across the borough.

For those aged under 11 years, just £12 a month will get them access to all public swimming sessions including Wet ‘n’ Wild where they can take on the giant inflatable course and other fun and games.

On top of that they’ll also be able to book a court for a game of badminton or squash with friends.

Those aged 11-17 can take advantage of selected fitness classes and gym sessions for just £16 per month.

Brio Leisure managing director Elly McFahn said: “We’re so pleased to be supporting so many young people like Hannah who choose to maintain an active lifestyle whilst encouraging their friends and family to join in too.

“Having fun and keeping fit go hand in hand and we know that lots of juniors and their parents are lost for ideas around what to do over the summer break.

“We’re always looking at ways to encourage our community to move more so instead of creating a restricted deal just for the summer break our junior memberships offer more choice all month without breaking the bank.”

Brio is also offering young people and their family a week’s free trial at their centres across West Cheshire.

Outside of the memberships Brio says there are other holiday activities on offer through the summer months and beyond, including roller discos, canoeing or snorkling lessons, football tournaments and much more.

Neston Recreation Centre closed on August 14 for a £2.2m makeover.