Early figures indicate young people across Cheshire West performed well under the new GCSE grading system that applies to English and maths.

Almost 3,300 Year 11 students from across 19 academies and secondary schools took part in the borough.

In 2017 new GCSEs in English language, English literature and maths were examined for the first time.

The A*-G GCSE grades in these subjects are now replaced with a GCSE grade scale of 9 (highest attainment) to 1. The examinations are designed to be tougher and to stretch the brightest.

Under the new system, students with a grade 4 achieve a ‘standard pass’ whilst those with a grade 5 will achieve a ‘strong pass’. A grade 4 or above is equivalent to a grade C and above.

The government is clear that a ‘standard pass’ is a creditable achievement but does expect to see the percentage of pupils achieving a grade 5 ‘strong pass’ to increase over time.

Provisional data shows that 76% of students in borough schools and academies gained a GCSE in English at grade 4 or above, 6 percentage points ahead of the national figure.

In maths, 70% of pupils in borough schools and academies gained a GCSE at grade 4 or above, in line with the national figure of just under 71%.

Cheshire West and Chester councillor Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families, said: “These results are a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by students and the dedication, support and encouragement of teachers and parents.

“I would like to send my best wishes to the young people as they choose their next step of further education, apprenticeship or employment.”