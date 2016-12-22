Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wind warning has been issued for Cheshire West and Chester from noon tomorrow (December 23) as the UK prepares to be hit by Storm Barbara.

The deep depression is rolling in from the Atlantic bringing gales and heavy rain with the potential for structural damage, flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Northern Ireland and western Scotland are due to feel its wrath early on Friday, before transferring to the rest of Scotland, parts of northern England and north west Wales through the day.

A ‘yellow’ wind warning has been issued for parts of north west England from 7am until midnight but the specific alert covering Cheshire West runs from noon until 6pm.

It reads: “A short period of strong winds is expected to develop during Friday afternoon. Gusts of around 50-60mph are likely in places, perhaps up to 70mph in exposed locations. Some disruption to travel is possible.

"The sudden onset of strong, gutsy winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during Friday afternoon. Exposed coastal routes are likely to be most prone to disruption.”

Winds will gradually ease across the UK during Friday evening, except for the Northern Isles.

The battering has been caused by a low front that will force air pressure to plummet causing an 'explosive cyclogenesis' – a weather bomb.