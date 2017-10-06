Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries invite you to discover what your local library has to offer during Libraries Week from October 9-14.

Libraries Week is the annual showcase of the best that UK libraries have to offer, encouraging everyone to discover their local library.

To start the week libraries at Neston, Blacon, Ellesmere Port, Northwich and Storyhouse in Chester will be opening their doors on Saturday (October 7) as Fun Palaces, part of a free, international celebration of community - bringing people together through arts, science, crafts and technology.

During the week discover the wide range of things you can do at your library, from play and learning for children, to managing your health, accessing Wi-Fi and council services, finding a job, a hobby or starting a business.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and well-being, said: “We want to highlight the great programme of activities our libraries offer during Libraries Week to help people to discover what is available in their local community.

“Our libraries have great facilities and activities on offer all year round, from free access to the internet and wi-fi, to social groups, coding and other digital sessions and work clubs. So this is a great chance to experience what libraries can do for you. Everyone is welcome, it’s completely free and we’ll be delighted to welcome new faces during Libraries Week.”

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries also offer free digital services such as ebooks and emagazines which can be accessed at home, so you can discover what the library has to offer any time of day or night. You can join the library online or at any library in Cheshire West and Chester.