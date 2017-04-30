Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new service from Cheshire West and Chester Libraries will allow members to access a range of magazines, free of charge - all they need is their library card.

Working with Unique Magazines, the council’s library service has selected a portfolio of more than 40 magazines, covering a range of current and popular interest titles.

Unique Magazines have formed a partnership with Magzter, the world’s largest digital news stand, that allows libraries to provide a digital subscription to magazines. Publishers from all over the world upload their magazines on Magzter and reach out to millions of magazine readers to sell their digital editions.

The council’s director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “Whether you are interested in fashion, sport, health and fitness, food, history or film, our new eMagazines service has something for everyone.

“The system is simple and easy for library members to use, if you aren’t already a member, join up online, and then visit a library to collect your membership card.”

Titles available include Gardener’s World, Golf Monthly, Mother and Baby, Newsweek, PC World, Empire and BBC Good Food.

As well as the latest copies of the magazines, back copies are also available, and can be downloaded to Apple devices (iPads, iPad Minis, iPhones), Google Play devices (Android tablets and phones), and the Kindle Fire.

This addition to the library service complements the range of online resources that are already offered, which include eBooks and free access to websites such as World Book Online, Ancestry.com and Times Digital Archive.

For more information please visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/libraries.