Cheshire West and Chester Council’s libraries have a variety of events planned for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The animal detective themed ‘animal agents’ officially begins on Saturday, July 15.

Events planned to support the challenge include animal handling events as well as events from ‘fun science’ and others including from Cheshire West Museums and the Chester Zoo safari rangers.

As part of this year’s challenge, children will meet an amazing team of animal detectives created by Tony Ross, the illustrator of Horrid Henry and many of David Walliams’ best-loved books.

With the help of the animal agents, young readers will investigate a strange library mystery and catch a crafty crook.

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children aged four to 11 to read six books during the long summer holiday.

There is a different theme each year.

Children can read any library books they like – fact books, joke books, picture books, e-books or even audio download books.

There will be rewards, including stickers (some with mysterious smells), keyrings and a fold-up game, when they visit the library after reading a couple of titles.

There’s a certificate and medal for everyone who reads at least six books.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing councillor Louise Gittins said: “This year’s Summer Reading Challenge will soon be here and the list of events planned across all our libraries is bigger and better than ever! The Summer Reading Challenge enables our libraries to support parents and carers with their child’s reading during the long summer break from school.

“Children return to school for the new school year as more fluent, confident, happy readers after they take part in the Summer Reading Challenge.”

The Summer Reading Challenge is open to all school children and is designed for all reading abilities.

Just visit your local branch from July 15 onwards to take part.

It’s all free and if you’re not currently a library member, join for free at any Cheshire West library or at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/SRC.