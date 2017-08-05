Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 100 private landlords have now signed up to the Cheshire West and Chester Council Private Landlord Service.

Many landlords are finding the range of services provided by the service invaluable.

The council run service was launched in November last year providing landlords with a range of services.

Landlords are able to choose bronze, silver or gold service standards: from a tenant finding service, tenancy support/sign up services and free advertising of vacant properties through to help with landlord insurance costs, enhanced bond and access to property improvement grants for those landlords signing up to the gold service standard.

Cabinet member for housing councillor Angela Claydon said: “At a time when landlords are facing unprecedented change, our private landlord service provides a range of services for both landlords and their tenants so it is great to hear that over 100 landlords have signed up to the service.”

One of the first landlords to sign up was Belldon Properties Ltd run by Don Maclennan.

Belldon Properties are keen to provide their tenants with good quality accommodation and housing management services.

Don explains: “To be honest when I first heard about the private landlord service I was a bit sceptical but thanks to the reassurance provided by their staff I signed up to the bronze service standard. Since signing up to the service, we have developed a really good working relationship with their staff. It is great to know that the private landlord service not only provides a range of services such as a tenant finding service but also their private sector liaison officers provide ongoing advice and support”.

Don recalls how the service assisted one of his tenants who last year lost her tenancy and had been staying with a friend.

“From the outset private landlord service staff were really proactive in issuing a bond guarantee which covered the deposit underwritten by the council, a tenant affordability check was carried out and housing benefit form completed. My tenant has also benefited as they not only have a good quality home in which to live but they have now secured employment.”

The private landlord service has many applicants looking for housing and there is a strong demand for affordable single persons and family accommodation across West Cheshire.

Don, who was in Upton to hand over the keys to new tenant Elizabeth Hostey, explained: “Living in Yorkshire it is great to know that I can rely on the private landlord service to ensure that the tenancy is set up and that ongoing tenancy support can be provided to those tenants that need it. At a time when being a landlord is becoming increasingly difficult, it is great to know that there is a service that can support not just landlords but their tenants as well, but perhaps best of all it is both customer focused and free of charge.”

If you would like to sign up to the private landlord service, please contact the private landlord service: either Chris White or Julie Swift on 0300 123 2442 or you can email them at: westcheshirehomes@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk