Five minutes is all it takes to check if you could be paying a lot less for gas and electricity.

Ready to Switch? is the collective energy switching scheme run by Cheshire West and Chester Council on a quarterly basis and it is now taking registrations for the February switch (register before midnight on Monday, February 13).

The scheme is available for both credit and prepayment meters, it is free to register and residents are under no obligation to switch suppliers if the tariff offered doesn’t better their current one.

Cllr Karen Shore, Cabinet member for the environment, said: “Many people are still on standard variable tariffs, which means paying more for gas and electricity than necessary.

“If you haven’t switched supplier for a while, why not register to see if you can make a saving? Over 70% of residents registering for the last round were able to make a saving.

“The Ready to Switch scheme has been an enormous success so far, with hundreds of households across West Cheshire benefiting from lower energy bills. There’s nothing to lose as there is no obligation to switch.”

All households registering will receive a personal offer by email or letter, from Monday, February 27 onwards. The deadline for accepting an offer is Tuesday, March 28. If you do decide to switch, the whole process will be taken care of on your behalf.

Registration just requires contact details and details of your annual energy consumption at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/readytoswitch. The website also includes information on how the scheme works and frequently asked questions. If you don’t have access to the internet call 01244 977262.