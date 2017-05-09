Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Make sure you are registered to vote is the message to residents in Cheshire West and Chester.

Gerald Meehan, acting returning officer, is urging people to make sure they will have a voice in the 2017 General Election.

Voters are being advised to check that they are registered to vote in the election, on Thursday, June 8 and also to check whether they will need to cast their vote in a different way during the holiday season.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22. All residents who are already registered will receive their polling cards from May 10 which will include information about their polling station.

Anyone who knows they will be unable to go to their polling station on election day can apply for a postal vote or a proxy vote which means appointing someone else to vote on their behalf at their usual polling station.

This year the deadline to apply for a postal vote is Tuesday, May 23 and the deadline to apply for a proxy vote is Wednesday, May 31. Postal votes will be delivered to voters between May 24 and June 1.

Mr Meehan, who is chief executive at the borough council, said: “If you’re going away towards the end of May and planning to use a postal vote then please be aware that these will not be delivered to you until between May 24 and June 1 so it may be better for you to apply for a proxy vote instead.

“But if you’re not registered to vote you can’t have your say on June 8 whether in person, by post or by proxy, so make sure you’re registered.”

He added: “Registering is quick and easy to do. Full information about the election and how to vote is available on our website, including guidance for voters with disabilities.”

For more information visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/election2017.