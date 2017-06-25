Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been praised by its peers for its leadership, financial management and high quality services.

The council was assessed in March as part of a Local Government Association (LGA) peer review, which has now published its findings.

Cllr Samantha Dixon, council leader, said: “It is reassuring to receive praise from the LGA peer review, which also gave us recommendations for actions required to deliver further improvements.

“The review looked at all council services and examined two themes that we identified as important priorities – these were health and social care integration and sub-regional working.

“We want to make sure we are well informed when it comes to our performance, areas of improvement and residents’ perceptions so that we can make sure that we are doing our utmost to help our borough to thrive. The LGA peer review is just one of the ways we are doing this.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council has also developed a full review of performance for the year 2016-2017. This end of year performance report was presented to Cabinet on June 21, setting out the progress made against the council plan, associated performance targets and agreed actions.

To support this process, the council has developed a dedicated performance website to allow residents, partners and others to monitor the council’s performance against targets.

The current data shows that performance is on or above target for 60% of key indicators, with a further 18% of measures within 5% of their target.

For all measures that are not on target, specific action plans have been developed to help support improvement. For more information visit: www.performancecheshirewest.co.uk.

Cllr Dixon said: “We are committed to openness and transparency. This is why we have introduced the public facing performance framework to give residents the opportunity to see for themselves how the council is doing and to reassure them that we continue to strive to provide them with the best outcomes we can even in financially straitened times.”

This data will help to inform council decisions over coming months and years. This information will also be reviewed alongside the results of a recent resident’s survey that was sent to 16,000 households. The results from this resident’s survey will be available in the summer.

For more information visit, including a full copy of the LGA Peer Review please visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk and click on Policies and Performance.